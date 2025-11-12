General Staff confirms damage to Stavrolen plant and occupiers' ammunition depot

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Stavrolen plant in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation and an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the capabilities of petrochemical production for the needs of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of Stavrolen LLC (Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, Russian Federation) - reported the General Staff.

The plant, as noted, has a full cycle of hydrocarbon raw material processing and produces polymers for the production of composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of equipment of the Russian army. Among other things, it also produces components for UAVs.

"Numerous explosions and a fire in the target area have been recorded. The results of the damage are being clarified," the report says.

In addition, in order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the enemy, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied territory in the settlement of Novyi Svit, Donetsk region. The target hit and explosions were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - informed the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

