General Staff confirms damage to Stavrolen plant and occupiers' ammunition depot

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9692 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 36469 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
November 11, 01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Teenage drug crime in Luhansk region quadrupled since early 2025 - CNS November 11, 11:51 PM
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffs November 12, 01:24 AM
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky direction November 12, 02:27 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey 06:57 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season 07:09 AM
Dates: benefits and harms 08:20 AM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 94896 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana November 11, 01:27 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 76014 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62027 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Bloggers
Aleksandar Vučić
Ukraine
Europe
United States
White House
Netherlands
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy 09:10 AM
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second season 07:09 AM
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey 06:57 AM
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie Jenner November 11, 08:35 PM
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million November 11, 02:28 PM
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
General Staff confirms damage to Stavrolen plant and occupiers' ammunition depot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Stavrolen plant in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation, which produces polymers for military equipment and UAVs. An ammunition depot in Novyi Svit, Donetsk Oblast, was also hit.

General Staff confirms damage to Stavrolen plant and occupiers' ammunition depot

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Stavrolen plant in the Stavropol Krai of the Russian Federation and an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the capabilities of petrochemical production for the needs of the military-industrial complex of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of Stavrolen LLC (Budyonnovsk, Stavropol Krai, Russian Federation)

- reported the General Staff.

The plant, as noted, has a full cycle of hydrocarbon raw material processing and produces polymers for the production of composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of equipment of the Russian army. Among other things, it also produces components for UAVs.

"Numerous explosions and a fire in the target area have been recorded. The results of the damage are being clarified," the report says.

In addition, in order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the enemy, an ammunition depot was hit in the temporarily occupied territory in the settlement of Novyi Svit, Donetsk region. The target hit and explosions were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

- informed the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.11.11.25, 15:20 • 48689 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine