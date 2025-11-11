$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
01:20 PM • 876 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 5230 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7576 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12836 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 19262 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 22604 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 26532 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 63971 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75972 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 103675 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reactedNovember 11, 03:42 AM • 15302 views
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad regionPhotoNovember 11, 04:09 AM • 11722 views
Singles' Day, Polish Independence Day, and International Energy Saving Day: what else is celebrated on November 11November 11, 04:30 AM • 9128 views
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest directionPhotoNovember 11, 07:02 AM • 10266 views
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8190 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhoto01:27 PM • 516 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector01:01 PM • 5230 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7576 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 75938 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 125691 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 8244 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 50909 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 125814 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 130406 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 174309 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Facebook
Forbes

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region, which supplies fuel to the Russian army. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the plant, and the primary oil refining unit was damaged.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a strategic object of Russia's fuel infrastructure – the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region. The purpose of the attack was to weaken the enemy's offensive potential and complicate its logistics. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On November 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the damage to the plant's facilities, which supplies the Russian army with fuel and lubricants. The enterprise produces more than different types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and oils. 

"Orsknefteorgsintez" in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation. The plant produces more than 30 types of petroleum products – gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. Involved in providing the Russian occupation army 

– stated the General Staff.

Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the territory of the plant, previously – the primary oil refining unit (AVT) was damaged. The exact consequences of the strike are currently being clarified.

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine 

– emphasized the General Staff. 

Recall

On November 11, Russian Telegram channels and local residents of the Orenburg region reported about drones flying towards the local oil refinery. Later, explosions occurred there. 

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. A large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Ukraine