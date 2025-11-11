The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a strategic object of Russia's fuel infrastructure – the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Orenburg region. The purpose of the attack was to weaken the enemy's offensive potential and complicate its logistics. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On November 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the damage to the plant's facilities, which supplies the Russian army with fuel and lubricants. The enterprise produces more than different types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, and oils.

"Orsknefteorgsintez" in the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation. The plant produces more than 30 types of petroleum products – gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, etc. The design processing capacity is 6.6 million tons of oil per year. Involved in providing the Russian occupation army – stated the General Staff.

Explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded on the territory of the plant, previously – the primary oil refining unit (AVT) was damaged. The exact consequences of the strike are currently being clarified.

The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine – emphasized the General Staff.

Recall

On November 11, Russian Telegram channels and local residents of the Orenburg region reported about drones flying towards the local oil refinery. Later, explosions occurred there.

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. A large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.