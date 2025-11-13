226 battles on the front, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: map from the General Staff

226 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is more than the day before, the hottest as before in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 13, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 226 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 36 air strikes, used three missiles, dropped 84 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3901 shellings, including 130 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3762 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Varvarivka and Zelenyi Hai in Zaporizhzhia region.

"Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit a command post, three areas of concentration of personnel and two other important enemy objects," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements were recorded yesterday. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping eight aerial bombs, carried out 212 artillery shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, 18 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove and towards Dvorichanske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine enemy attacks were recorded during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 32 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, Korovyn Yar, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces nine times in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, Serebryanka and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, according to updated information, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and in the directions of the settlements of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 81 aggressor attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novohrodivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy assaults near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, Zlahoda, Oleksandrograf, Stepove, Rybne.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Zelenyi Hai. The enemy launched air strikes on Varvarivka and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance five times to the positions of our troops towards Prymorske and Novodanylivka. The enemy had no success.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, enemy units made two futile attempts to approach the positions of our units in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

