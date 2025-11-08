ukenru
November 7, 05:00 PM • 23150 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
November 7, 03:49 PM • 30198 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
November 7, 03:32 PM • 36941 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
November 7, 02:58 PM • 36897 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
November 7, 01:59 PM • 35144 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 21375 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
November 7, 09:48 AM • 50637 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
November 7, 09:46 AM • 37058 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
November 7, 07:19 AM • 39593 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 30377 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Since the beginning of the day, 170 combat engagements have taken place on the front – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

During the day, 170 combat engagements took place, Russian troops launched 55 air strikes and used 3,074 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in various directions, destroying 110 occupiers and a significant amount of enemy equipment in the Pokrovsk direction.

Since the beginning of the day, 170 combat engagements have taken place on the front – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of November 7, 170 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian troops are actively using aviation, kamikaze drones, and artillery, while Ukrainian defenders are holding back enemy offensives in all directions and inflicting significant losses on them in manpower and equipment. The most intense battles are taking place in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Northern Slobozhansky directions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 07.11.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 07.11.2025, since the beginning of this day, 170 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Today, Russian troops launched 55 air strikes, dropping 115 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,074 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,864 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assault actions by the occupiers, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 99 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske. 

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions near Kupiansk, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped six enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces stopped seven attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Torske, Zarichne, and in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar. 

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped four enemy attacks near Minkivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 18 offensives against the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 59 times. The enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Chervonyi Yar, Hrodivka, Dachensk, Novohrodivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filia, Novoekonomichne, and in the direction of the settlements of Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, today 110 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 50 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a robotic complex, a multiple rocket launcher system, a vehicle, eight units of special equipment, and 15 unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, four units of automotive equipment, two artillery systems, and two units of enemy special equipment were hit.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders stopped 14 enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Sichneve, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, Novovasylivske, Rybne, Novomykolaivka, and towards Yehorivka and Ternuvate.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day, but has launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Yablukove, Rivnopillia, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Recall

The head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, stated that the change in weather did not affect the course of the war, and Russia is preparing new winter strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The front line remains stable, but Russia continues to pressure Ukrainian positions, especially around Pokrovsk.

Vita Zelenetska

