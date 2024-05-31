Invaders shelled a village in the Donetsk region: at least one person was killed and three were injured

The Russian army shelled a village in the Donetsk region - at least one person was killed and three wounded. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

"At least 1 person was killed and 3 wounded as a result of the shelling of Drobyshevo. The village came under enemy fire four times this morning — 4 private houses and 4 cars were completely destroyed, 5 houses, an administrative building and other objects were damaged," Flashkin said.

The chairman of the RMA reminded that every day the Russians shoot at civilians, every day we have victims.

"All those who still remain in the Donetsk region are putting themselves in mortal danger. Be responsible! Evacuate!"- summed up Filashkin.

Donetsk region: Russia fires missiles at Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove overnight