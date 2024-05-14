Donetsk region: Russia fires missiles at Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove overnight

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68873 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104766 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152053 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248592 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173723 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165053 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224940 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101804 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40098 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34783 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52954 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46584 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248592 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224940 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211117 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223793 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68888 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46584 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52954 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112550 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113468 views
Donetsk region: Russia fires missiles at Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove overnight

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14320 views

Yesterday, Russia attacked Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove in Donetsk region with missiles, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building and infrastructure, with no casualties.

Over the course of the day, Donetsk region suffered 2677 hostile attacks. The Russian army, in particular, fired rockets at Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility. Preliminary, there were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police. 

Details 

On April 13, Russian troops shelled 7 localities: the towns of Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, Selydove, and the villages of Dibrova, Zhelanne, Mykolaivka, and Ptyche.

As a result of hostile strikes, 36 civilian objects were damaged - 22 residential buildings, warehouses, a garage, cars, an educational institution, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility.

The Russians attacked Pokrovsk with three missiles from the S-300 air defense system. Three apartment buildings, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. There were no casualties.

Russian troops hit Novohrodivka  with two S-300 missiles. Three private and nine apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy fired another missile from the S-300 system at Selydove, damaging  two apartment buildings and  an educational institution.

In addition, as a result of artillery shelling, two houses were destroyed in the village of Ptyche, and two were damaged in Zhelanne.

More than 7.5 thousand people evacuated in Kharkiv region amid intensified hostile shelling - RMA14.05.24, 13:00 • 15737 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

