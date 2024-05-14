Donetsk region: Russia fires missiles at Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove overnight

Over the course of the day, Donetsk region suffered 2677 hostile attacks. The Russian army, in particular, fired rockets at Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selydove, damaging residential buildings, an educational institution, an administrative building and an infrastructure facility. Preliminary, there were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

On April 13, Russian troops shelled 7 localities: the towns of Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk, Selydove, and the villages of Dibrova, Zhelanne, Mykolaivka, and Ptyche.

As a result of hostile strikes, 36 civilian objects were damaged - 22 residential buildings, warehouses, a garage, cars, an educational institution, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility.

The Russians attacked Pokrovsk with three missiles from the S-300 air defense system. Three apartment buildings, an administrative building, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. There were no casualties.

Russian troops hit Novohrodivka with two S-300 missiles. Three private and nine apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy fired another missile from the S-300 system at Selydove, damaging two apartment buildings and an educational institution.

In addition, as a result of artillery shelling, two houses were destroyed in the village of Ptyche, and two were damaged in Zhelanne.

