Russians intensify attacks on Donetsk region: over 2,660 times in one day

On May 12, Russian troops conducted 2,661 attacks on the territory of Donetsk region. 10 settlements of Donetsk region came under enemy fire. The Russians fired missiles, Smerch MLRS and KAB-500 guided bombs. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

Details

The enemy attacked 10 settlements: the towns of Kurakhove, Lyman, Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Dalne, Dibrova, Zarichne, Ivanivka, Katerynivka, Kurakhivka, and Romanivka.

29 civilian objects were damaged, including 25 residential buildings, an educational institution and gas pipelines.

A person died in Dibrova village as a result of hostile shelling. Another civilian was killed by Russian troops in Ivanivka, Pokrovsk district.

The occupiers shelled the Lyman with Smerch MLRS, wounding two civilians. Four houses were destroyed.

Russia dropped three KAB-500 guided missiles on Katerynivka. 14 private houses were damaged.

In addition, on the night of May 13, Russian troops launched rocket attacks in Donetsk region on Pokrovsk, Novohrodivka and Selidove. Preliminary - without casualties.