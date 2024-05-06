Russians shelled Donetsk region almost 1900 times in one day: they fired from Smerch and Grad and hit with an air bomb

Russian troops fired 1887 times at 19 localities in Donetsk region yesterday, damaging 38 civilian objects. The Russians fired from Grad systems , Smerch multiple rocket launchers and a D-30SM air bomb. UNN reports this with reference to the police of the region.

The occupation forces shelled 19 localities: the towns of Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Mykolayivka, Novohrodivka, Ukrainsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Hostrye, Zarichne, Kurakhivka, Veselyi Hai, Halytsynivka, Heorhiivka, Kalynove, Krymske, Mykolayivka, Mykhailivka, Novomarkove, Progress, Tarasivka.

38 civilian objects were damaged.

The Russian army attacked Chasiv Yar with Grad rockets, killing one person and injuring another. Four private houses were damaged.

Three civilians were wounded in Mykhailivka as a result of an enemy attack.



Two more civilians were injured in Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka as a result of artillery shelling.



Russians attacked Halytsynivka with an UMPB D-30SM bomb. 9 private houses were damaged.



Occupants shelled Mykolaivka with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. An infrastructure facility was damaged.



Earlier, UNN reported that one person was killed and six were wounded in Russian attacks in Donetsk region.