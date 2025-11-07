138 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 138 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements Bobylivka, Novovasylivka, Hirky, Bachivsk, Brusky, Ulanove of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped ten guided aerial bombs, and carried out 99 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense five times in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and in the direction of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Minkivka. Currently, two more combat engagements are ongoing in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 assault actions in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka. Battles are currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 45 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Chervonyi Yar, Hrodivka, Dachensk, Novohrodivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 39 enemy attacks. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Verbove, Sichneve, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, Yehorivka, Novovasylivske, Rybne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Ternuvate. Our soldiers repelled six enemy assaults, and five more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day, but launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Yablukove, Rivnopillia, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, and Preobrazhenka.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near the Antonivsky Bridge.

