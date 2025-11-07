138 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

ukenru
03:49 PM • 1092 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 4924 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9128 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13057 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15753 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35693 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34312 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37472 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29033 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30179 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24659 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21148 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28228 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16507 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 12223 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 4972 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9160 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13074 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9760 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35707 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Myrnohrad
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 9508 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 16636 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 28368 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 21279 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 24784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MiG-31
Heating
Mi-8

138 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

Since the beginning of the day, 138 combat engagements have taken place on the front, with the enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions. The occupiers launched four air strikes and carried out 99 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions.

138 combat engagements on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 138 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Sloviansk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of border settlements Bobylivka, Novovasylivka, Hirky, Bachivsk, Brusky, Ulanove of Sumy region suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, five combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped ten guided aerial bombs, and carried out 99 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense five times in the areas of Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and in the direction of Koroviy Yar.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Minkivka. Currently, two more combat engagements are ongoing in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 assault actions in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka. Battles are currently ongoing in three locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 45 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Chervonyi Yar, Hrodivka, Dachensk, Novohrodivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Kucheriv Yar. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 39 enemy attacks. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of Verbove, Sichneve, Orestopil, Pavlivka, Novohryhorivka, Yehorivka, Novovasylivske, Rybne, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of Ternuvate. Our soldiers repelled six enemy assaults, and five more attacks are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions since the beginning of the day, but launched air strikes, particularly in the areas of Yablukove, Rivnopillia, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, and Preobrazhenka.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near the Antonivsky Bridge.

Frontline battles decreased by a third in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff map07.11.25, 08:16 • 2718 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Novohrodivka
Myrnohrad
Zvanivka
Kupyansk