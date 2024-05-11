Russian army attacked Donetsk region almost 2000 times: the consequences are shown
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Donetsk region almost 2,000 times, including 9 settlements, killing 2 civilians, wounding 3 and damaging 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings.
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Donetsk region almost 2,000 times, including 9 settlements with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and UMPB D-30 SM bombs, the regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Details
"The police recorded 1,998 hostile attacks," law enforcement officials said in a statement on social media.
Nine localities were under fire: the towns of Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Chasiv Yar, and the villages of Vovchenka, Yelizavetivka, Markove, Petrivka, Stara Mykolayivka, and Trudove. 29 civilian objects were damaged, including 25 residential buildings, a boiler house, and cars.
In particular, enemy attacks were recorded:
- Yelizavetivka was attacked by Russian artillery, killing two civilians. Another person was wounded. Two houses were damaged.
- The invaders shelled Chasiv Yar with Grad and artillery. Two civilians were injured, 4 apartment buildings were destroyed.
- The occupants dropped a UMPB D-30 SM bomb on Novohrodivka, damaging a boiler room and 2 private houses.
- Russians shelled Stara Mykolayivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Six houses and a car were destroyed.
