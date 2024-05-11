Russian army attacked Donetsk region almost 2000 times: the consequences are shown

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Donetsk region almost 2,000 times, including 9 settlements with artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and UMPB D-30 SM bombs, the regional police reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"The police recorded 1,998 hostile attacks," law enforcement officials said in a statement on social media.

Nine localities were under fire: the towns of Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Chasiv Yar, and the villages of Vovchenka, Yelizavetivka, Markove, Petrivka, Stara Mykolayivka, and Trudove. 29 civilian objects were damaged, including 25 residential buildings, a boiler house, and cars.

In particular, enemy attacks were recorded:

Yelizavetivka was attacked by Russian artillery, killing two civilians. Another person was wounded. Two houses were damaged.

was attacked by Russian artillery, killing two civilians. Another person was wounded. Two houses were damaged. The invaders shelled Chasiv Yar with Grad and artillery. Two civilians were injured, 4 apartment buildings were destroyed.

with Grad and artillery. Two civilians were injured, 4 apartment buildings were destroyed. The occupants dropped a UMPB D-30 SM bomb on Novohrodivka , damaging a boiler room and 2 private houses.

, damaging a boiler room and 2 private houses. Russians shelled Stara Mykolayivka with Grad multiple rocket launchers. Six houses and a car were destroyed.

In Donetsk region, occupants killed two residents and wounded three others