In Donetsk region, occupants killed two residents and wounded three others

In Donetsk region, the enemy killed 2 civilians over the last day. In addition, 3 other people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

On May 10, russian occupants took the lives of two residents of the village of Yelyzavetivka, Donetsk region.

Moreover, 3 people were wounded in Donetsk region over the last day.

The total number of casualties caused by the russian military in Donetsk region remains high, and this does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

