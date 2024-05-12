over 2 thousand times in Donetsk region in 24 hours: houses, infrastructure and power lines damaged

Russian troops fired 2,202 times at 10 localities in Donetsk region yesterday. They fired from artillery and Smerch multiple rocket launchers. In particular, houses, an infrastructure facility, an enterprise and a power line were damaged. UNN reports with reference to the police of the region.

Details

Russian troops attacked 10 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Novohrodivka, Selydove, the villages of Hostre, Kurakhivka, Dorozhne, Mykolaivka, Novozhelanne, Novoselivka Persha, and Yablunivka.

As a result of hostile strikes, 22 civilian objects were damaged - 15 residential buildings, a boiler house, an infrastructure facility, an enterprise, a power line, and a car.

The militants attacked Mykolaivka with Smerch MLRS, wounding a man and damaging two private houses and a business.

One civilian was injured in Novoselivka as a result of artillery shelling, a private house was destroyed.

Occupants attacked Selydove with Smerchy rocket launchers, damaging 4 houses and a car.

In Kurakhivka, 5 private houses were damaged as a result of an artillery strike, and three houses in Novozhelanne.

