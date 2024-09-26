Ukrainian Armed Forces blow up occupants in Pokrovsk sector using Ukrainian Ratel S drone

In Donetsk region, soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade destroyed an underground passage where Russian troops were hiding thanks to a Ukrainian robot Ratel S. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian robot Ratel S works in the Pokrovske direction. This is the work of the 25th separate airborne brigade. The soldiers used the Ratel S platform to destroy an enemy underground passage with personnel near Novohrodivka. There were more than 10 occupants in the tunnel - Fedorov said.

The Minister also posted a video of the work of the Ukrainian military.

AddendumAddendum

Fedorov said that Ratel S from Brave1 members has been successfully operating at the front for more than a year, so this is not the first successful case of eliminating Russians.

Recall

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, also said that Ukraine has developed a special robot for the Defense Forces - ARK-1. It can be used both for logistics on the battlefield and for eliminating the occupiers.