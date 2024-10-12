Ukrainian General Staff: 153 combat engagements took place in the frontline, high intensity in the Pokrovsk sector
Over the last day, 153 combat engagements were registered. In the Pokrovsk sector, 27 clashes took place, and Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.
Since the beginning of the day, 153 combat engagements have been registered so far. The intensity of hostilities remains high in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 12.10.2024, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage on it, exhausting it along the entire front line and in the rear.
the Russian invaders launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with three missiles, 61 air strikes, dropped 106 drones, and used 399 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired 3,275 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,
The enemy stormed Ukrainian military positions twenty-three times in the Kupyansk sector in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka and Myasozharivka. Fighting continues near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Lozova.
In the Liman sector, Russian invaders tried to advance 19 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.
The enemy conducted 5 attacks in the Northern sector . He concentrated his main efforts in the area of Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka. One firefight is still ongoing.
Nine times in the Kramatorsk sector occupants tried to break into our defense in the area of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian military.
In the Toretsk sector , the aggressors attacked 14 times with the support of aviation near Toretsk and in the area of Shcherbynivka. Three more engagements are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of hostilities remains high. The number of combat engagements increased to 27. The invaders continue to attack our positions near the towns of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Novotroitske, Myrnohrad and Mykhailivka. Our defenders have repelled 24 attacks so far, and three more clashes are ongoing.
Preliminary losses of the aggressor amounted to 287 occupants killed and wounded. Also, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and 7 vehicles were destroyed, while another tank and two artillery systems were damaged.
In the Kurakhove sector, 47 combat engagements of varying intensity took place as of this time of day. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zoryane, Dale and Antonivka.
Preliminary enemy losses in this area amounted to 104 occupants killed and wounded. A tank, seven armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed, 53 drones were suppressed, and another tank was severely damaged.
In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by air power, stormed the front line of our defense in the area of Bohoyavlenka four times today.
In the Prydniprovskyi sector, nine enemy attempts to take the positions of our soldiers failed.
