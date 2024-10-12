Ukrainian General Staff: 153 combat engagements took place in the frontline, high intensity in the Pokrovsk sector

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian General Staff: 153 combat engagements took place in the frontline, high intensity in the Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv • UNN

 30664 views

Over the last day, 153 combat engagements were registered. In the Pokrovsk sector, 27 clashes took place, and Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Ukrainian General Staff: 153 combat engagements took place in the frontline, high intensity in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 153 combat engagements have been registered so far. The intensity of hostilities remains high in the Pokrovsk sector. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 12.10.2024, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage on it, exhausting it along the entire front line and in the rear.

the Russian invaders launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with three missiles, 61 air strikes, dropped 106 drones, and used 399 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy fired 3,275 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,

- the statement said.

The enemy stormed Ukrainian military positions twenty-three times in the Kupyansk sector in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka, Kruhlyakivka and Myasozharivka. Fighting continues near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders tried to advance 19 times in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Ukraine's defenders are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The enemy conducted 5 attacks in the Northern sector . He concentrated his main efforts in the area of Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka. One firefight is still ongoing.

Nine times in the Kramatorsk sector occupants tried to break into our defense in the area of Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian military.

In the Toretsk sector , the aggressors attacked 14 times with the support of aviation near Toretsk and in the area of Shcherbynivka. Three more engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of hostilities remains high. The number of combat engagements increased to 27. The invaders continue to attack our positions near the towns of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Novotroitske, Myrnohrad and Mykhailivka. Our defenders have repelled 24 attacks so far, and three more clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary losses of the aggressor amounted to 287 occupants killed and wounded. Also, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and 7 vehicles were destroyed, while another tank and two artillery systems were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 47 combat engagements of varying intensity took place as of this time of day. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Tsukuryno, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Zoryane, Dale and Antonivka. 

Preliminary enemy losses in this area amounted to 104 occupants killed and wounded. A tank, seven armored combat vehicles and two cars were destroyed, 53 drones were suppressed, and another tank was severely damaged.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor, supported by air power, stormed the front line of our defense in the area of Bohoyavlenka four times today.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, nine enemy attempts to take the positions of our soldiers failed.

Zelenskyy heard Syrskyy's report on the situation at the fronts and the operation in the Kursk region12.10.24, 21:13 • 36044 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
Kupyansk
