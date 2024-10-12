Zelenskyy heard Syrskyy's report on the situation at the fronts and the operation in the Kursk region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the actions of the Ukrainian army at the front, including in the Kursk region of Russia. Zelenskyy noted the difficult conditions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, but emphasized the importance of the resilience of Ukrainian units.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on the actions of the Ukrainian army at the front, including the Kursk region of Russia. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address on Telegram, UNN reports.
The Pokrovske direction is well done. Every soldier, every sergeant, every officer who protects our positions. In general, Donetsk region and Zaporizhzhia sector are facing very difficult conditions and fierce enemy actions. But the resilience of our units is crucial. Everything depends on our resilience,
Details
In addition, Zelenskyy clarified, there were attempts by Russia in the Kursk region to "push back our positions, but we are holding the lines.
