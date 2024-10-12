Zelensky summarizes the results of his visit to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine spoke about defense packages, air defense, and investments in weapons production following his visit to London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to his partners and discussed the approach of a just peace.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of his visit to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin, announcing defense packages for protection, air defense, investments in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine, UNN reports.
Defense packages for protection, air defense, investments in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine - these are all the results of a visit to London, Paris, Rome and Berlin. I presented the details of the Victory Plan to our partners. Now we will work at the team level to make our steps at the front and in diplomacy as strong as possible
He noted that the common task is to bring a just peace closer for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.
Addendum
President Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to British Prime Minister Starmer, French President Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Germany, with the support of its partners, will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 1.4 billion euros by the end of the year.
France will organize a conference on nuclear safety and security on October 17 .