No own housing, but with two cars and a salary of UAH 1.5 million: Taras Kachka's declaration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4112 views

Taras Kachka, the newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister, does not own his own housing, but he owns two cars, one of which was manufactured in 2022. His annual salary in his previous position amounted to over 1.5 million hryvnias.

No own housing, but with two cars and a salary of UAH 1.5 million: Taras Kachka's declaration

The newly elected Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Taras Kachka, does not own his own housing, but he has two cars, one of which is from 2022, and last year he received a salary of over 1.5 million hryvnias as Deputy Minister of Economy - Trade Representative of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kachka's electronic declaration.

Details

Today, the Verkhovna Rada supported the updated composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, proposed by the newly elected Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Svyrydenko's deputy and Ukraine's trade representative, Taras Kachka, was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?

According to Kachka's declaration, the minister has the right to use an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 122.6 sq.m., which belongs to his wife Halyna Zavoritna, and separately his wife co-owns an apartment in Lviv with an area of 80 sq.m.

The minister also has two cars - a 2013 Ford Focus, purchased in the same year for 200,000 hryvnias, and a 2022 Peugeot 5008, also purchased in 2022 for 1,652,490 hryvnias.

Last year, as Deputy Minister, Kachka earned 1,565,643 hryvnias, which is 285,923 hryvnias more than in 2023, and also received 695 hryvnias in interest from PrivatBank.

Kachka keeps 3,000 dollars in cash, and also holds 215,439 hryvnias in the bank.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

