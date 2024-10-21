Occupants seize Zhelane Druhe and advance in other areas - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
According to DeepState, the invaders occupied Zhelanne Druhe and advanced in several other settlements. In the Kurakhove sector, 53 combat engagements took place, bringing the total to 167 over the day.
The aggressor has occupied Zhelanne Druha and advanced in Vyshneve, Hirnyk, near Olhivka and Lyubymivka. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Add
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces continue to bravely defend Ukraine. Since the beginning of the day, 167 combat engagements have taken place, with the hottest spot being in the Kurakhove sector, where 53 combat engagements have taken place so far. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhivka, Kostyantynivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, and Vodiane.
The enemy has advanced on several fronts - DeepState14.10.24, 03:13 • 60182 views