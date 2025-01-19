Occupants advance on new frontline areas: which settlements are under threat - DeepState

The occupiers have made advances in several areas of the front. This is reported by DeepState, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, an increase in the activity of enemy forces was recorded in the area of Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoandriivka, Sukhi Yaly, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the enemy had intensified its activities in the area of Tykhe, Zelenyi Hai, Udachne, Kotlyne and Dachne.

Occupants advance near several settlements - DeepState