Occupants advance near several settlements - DeepState

The invaders have advanced in several areas of the front. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The situation on the frontline remains tense. Thus, enemy activity was recorded in the vicinity of Tykhyne, Zelenyi Hai, Udachne, Kotlyne and Dachne.

Recall

According to the General Staff, in total over the past day, the occupiers launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine using two missiles. In addition, they used 694 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,200 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Occupants seize Zelenne and advance in other settlements - DeepState