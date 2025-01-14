Occupants seize Zelenne and advance in other settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops have entrenched themselves in the area of Zelene and are expanding their presence in this sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of positions near Shevchenko, but the enemy continues to advance in several directions.
On the front line, the invaders occupied Zelenne. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Ukrainian defense forces have succeeded in regaining control of positions in the Shevchenko area.
However, the enemy continues its offensive and has gained a foothold in the area of Zelene, expanding its presence in this sector. In addition, the occupation forces advanced in several other localities, including Toretsk, Pishchane, Yasenove, Novyi Komar, as well as in the areas near Vozdvyzhenka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Slovianka, Neskuchne and Andriivka.
Earlier, there was information that enemy troops had advanced near various localities, including Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, as well as near Yelizavetivka, Zvirove and Kotlynove.
