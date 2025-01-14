Occupants seize Zelenne and advance in other settlements - DeepState

On the front line, the invaders occupied Zelenne. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian defense forces have succeeded in regaining control of positions in the Shevchenko area.

However, the enemy continues its offensive and has gained a foothold in the area of Zelene, expanding its presence in this sector. In addition, the occupation forces advanced in several other localities, including Toretsk, Pishchane, Yasenove, Novyi Komar, as well as in the areas near Vozdvyzhenka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Slovianka, Neskuchne and Andriivka.

Recall

Earlier, there was information that enemy troops had advanced near various localities, including Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, as well as near Yelizavetivka, Zvirove and Kotlynove.

