DeepState: the invader has advanced on the front line: what is known

On the front line, the invaders advanced near several settlements. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, enemy troops advanced near various localities, including Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, as well as near Yelizavetivka, Zelene, Zvirove and Kotlynove.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that terrorist forces advanced in the vicinity of the following settlements: Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Lysivka, Solone, Zelene, Velyka Novosilka, as well as near Vozdvyzhenka and Nadezhdinka.

Occupants advanced in the vicinity of 9 settlements