DeepState: the invader has advanced on the front line: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops advanced near Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne and other settlements.
On the front line, the invaders advanced near several settlements. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, enemy troops advanced near various localities, including Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, as well as near Yelizavetivka, Zelene, Zvirove and Kotlynove.
Recall
Earlier it was reported that terrorist forces advanced in the vicinity of the following settlements: Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Lysivka, Solone, Zelene, Velyka Novosilka, as well as near Vozdvyzhenka and Nadezhdinka.
