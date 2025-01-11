Occupants advanced in the vicinity of 9 settlements

The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk region. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Intense fighting continues in the Donetsk region. As a result, terrorists have advanced in the vicinity of the following settlements: Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Lysivka, Solone, Zelene, Velyka Novosilka, as well as near Vozdvyzhenka and Nadezhdinka.

Recall

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day there have been 157 combat engagements, the enemy has launched 11 air and one missile strikes, used 20 anti-aircraft missiles and one rocket, engaged 751 kamikaze drones, and fired about four thousand times at Ukrainian settlements and positions.

Russian troops occupy Kurakhove - DeepState