Occupants advanced in the vicinity of 9 settlements

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 25542 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 141534 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124163 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132051 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132229 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 167805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161532 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104370 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113913 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 81390 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126472 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125009 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 77554 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 92075 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 141534 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 167805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161532 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189403 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 178706 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 126472 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141601 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133351 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150664 views
Occupants advanced in the vicinity of 9 settlements

Occupants advanced in the vicinity of 9 settlements

 • 25923 views

Enemy troops advanced in Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Lysivka, Solone, Zelene, Velyka Novosilka, as well as near Vozdvyzhenka and Nadezhdinka.

The occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk region. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Intense fighting continues in the Donetsk region. As a result, terrorists have advanced in the vicinity of the following settlements: Toretsk, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Yasenove, Lysivka, Solone, Zelene, Velyka Novosilka, as well as near Vozdvyzhenka and Nadezhdinka. 

Recall

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the day there have been 157 combat engagements, the enemy has launched 11 air and one missile strikes, used 20 anti-aircraft missiles and one rocket, engaged 751 kamikaze drones, and fired about four thousand times at Ukrainian settlements and positions.

Russian troops occupy Kurakhove - DeepState11.01.25, 03:11 • 37028 views

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

