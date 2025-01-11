Russian troops occupy Kurakhove - DeepState

As of Saturday night, January 11, the Russian army occupied the town of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. This was reported by the OSINT project DeepState, UNN reports.

the enemy occupied Kurakhove - reported at 01:24 in DeepState.

According to the project's analysts, Russians occupied Kurakhove. The enemy army has also advanced near Andriivka, Solone, and Novosilka in Donetsk region.