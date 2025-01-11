Russian troops occupy Kurakhove - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops occupied the town of Kurakhove in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. The enemy also advanced near Andriivka, Solone and Novosilka.
As of Saturday night, January 11, the Russian army occupied the town of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. This was reported by the OSINT project DeepState, UNN reports.
