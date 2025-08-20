Russian troops advanced in Luhansk region - DeepState

Changes in the line of combat engagement have been recorded at the front. Russian troops were able to advance in certain areas in Luhansk Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On Tuesday, August 19, at 23:32, DeepState analysts reported on the successes of the Russian army in Luhansk Oblast.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in the Serebryansky forestry and near Olhivske - the report says.

It will be recalled that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 40 attempts to break through in Donetsk Oblast. In total, about 100 combat engagements took place, and the enemy also tried to advance to the Antonivskyi Bridge.

At the same time, the fiercest battles of the eastern front continue in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk directions. Russian troops, suffering heavy losses, are trying to break through in small groups past the first line of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.