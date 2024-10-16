Occupants seize Ostrovske and advance on several fronts - DeepState
According to DeepState, the terrorists occupied Ostrovske and advanced near Levadne, Tsukuryno and Toretsk.
Recall
According to the General Staff, a total of 164 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the last day. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.
