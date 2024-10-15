Occupants advanced on several fronts - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
DeepState, the terrorists advanced near Nevske, Vodyane, Zolota Niva, Pryiutne and Toretsk.
Recall
According to the General Staff, a total of 189 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The situation is the most intense in the Kurakhove, Pokrovske and Lyman sectors.
