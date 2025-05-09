Danish Prime Minister condemns US espionage in Greenland: This is unacceptable for allies

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that "you can't spy on an ally", commenting on media reports that the US has stepped up intelligence gathering in Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The head of the country's government said this in a comment to the Associated Press, reports UNN.

She emphasized that Denmark, a US ally in NATO, was forced to summon a high-ranking American diplomat in Copenhagen to clarify to the country's foreign ministry the situation described in the media.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources in the American government, reported that the heads of American intelligence services were instructed to collect more information about the movement for the independence of Greenland and the attitude in the country to the extraction of resources there.

US President Donald Trump does not hide that he has ambitions to obtain Greenland, a large Arctic island northeast of Canada, due to its importance for the national security of the States and the huge, untapped natural resources.

Earlier, Donald Trump said about the possibility of using force to control Greenland. He also spoke about his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. The American leader emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the USA and promised the enrichment of the people of Greenland in case of accession.