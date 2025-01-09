DeepState: Russian troops advance in a number of settlements in Donetsk region

On the night of January 9, the DeepState analytical project reported the advance of Russian troops in a number of settlements in the Donetsk region. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

“The enemy advanced in Toretsk, Pishchane, near Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka, Solone, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Novoyelizavetivka and Kurakhove,” the statement said.

Recall

The enemy troops made advances in Toretsk, Kurakhove, Novovasylivka, Sloviansk, Dvorichna and other localities. Enemy activity was also recorded in the area of Makhnovka.