occupants seize 6 settlements and advance in Dvorichna
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops occupied Petropavlivka, Vozdvizhenka, Solone, Novoivanivka, Leonidovo and Oleksandriya. The invaders also advanced in the area of Dvorichna, Zakhidne, Kurakhove and Yasenove.
Russian invaders occupied six settlements and advanced in Dvorichna. This is stated in the report of DeepState, reports UNN.
Recall
Russian troops conducted assault actions from Vozdvyzhenka to Yelizavetivka with 6 armored vehicles, 2 of which were destroyed. The enemy is massing forces in Novooleksandrivka for further assaults.