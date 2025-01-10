occupants seize 6 settlements and advance in Dvorichna

Russian invaders occupied six settlements and advanced in Dvorichna. This is stated in the report of DeepState, reports UNN.

The enemy occupied Petropavlivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Solone, Novoivanivka, Leonidove, Oleksandria - the post says.

DeepState also reported that Russian troops advanced in Dvorichna, near Zakhidne, Kurakhove and Yasenove.

Recall

Russian troops conducted assault actions from Vozdvyzhenka to Yelizavetivka with 6 armored vehicles, 2 of which were destroyed. The enemy is massing forces in Novooleksandrivka for further assaults.