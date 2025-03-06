The enemy has made progress near Kurylivka: what is happening at the front - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops have managed to advance in the area of Kurylivka.
On the front line, enemy troops have managed to achieve some progress near Kurylivka. This is reported by DeepState, as conveyed by UNN.
The enemy has advanced near Kurylivka. The liberated territories in the Kharkiv region have been clarified.
We remind you
The hottest situation at the front was in the Kursk and Toretsk directions. The enemy launched one missile and 45 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 59 KAB, involved 939 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out over 3500 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas.
