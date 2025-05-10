The Russian army advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

On the night of May 10, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

According to DeepState, Russian forces have made local advances near three settlements in the Pokrovsk direction, which remains one of the hottest on the front.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Romanivka, Oleksandropol and Nova Poltavka - DeepState wrote

As a reminder, 162 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day. The most attacks, 51, were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month - military