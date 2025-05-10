$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 13213 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 27869 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 30916 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 51268 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 61754 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59650 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63725 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68014 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115246 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40151 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Russian army advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Russian troops have made advances in the Pokrovsk direction, near three settlements. The most attacks were recorded here, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

The Russian army advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState

On the night of May 10, the DeepState monitoring project team reported on the successes of the Russian army in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the OSINT project.

Details

According to DeepState, Russian forces have made local advances near three settlements in the Pokrovsk direction, which remains one of the hottest on the front.

The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Romanivka, Oleksandropol and Nova Poltavka

- DeepState wrote

As a reminder, 162 combat clashes have taken place on the front since the beginning of the day. The most attacks, 51, were recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month - military05.05.25, 09:17 • 9700 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
DeepStateMap.Live
