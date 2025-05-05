The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month - military

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the number of Russian attacks has actively increased over the past month. The enemy uses motorcycles, which have begun to become the basis of their offensive tactics. This was announced by the commander of the crew of unmanned aerial complexes OZBS SP "Typhoon" NGU with the call sign "Skif" on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The Pokrovsk direction is the hottest on the entire line of contact today. We see that the enemy, given the importance of this settlement, this region, resorts to new types of attacks. Therefore, today in Pokrovsk we see that the number of attacks has actively increased over the past month. Over the last day, there were more than 100 of them, and we, as part of the Defense Forces, the "Typhoon" special unit, are involved in repelling these attacks. - said "Skif".

According to him, the enemy does use motorcycles, which have begun to become the basis of Russian offensive tactics.

"They actually gather in large groups, sometimes not large, and if earlier the basis of the offensive was a separate infantryman, who was not very mobile but inconspicuous, today such infantrymen, such units have become infantrymen on motorcycles. They are much faster, they are quite mobile, inconspicuous. If they gather in large groups, it is a very large force that requires high awareness and high training from all units," - said "Skif".

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and injure 30 more.