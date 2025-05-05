The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month - military

$41.710.11
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 23279 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 34639 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 102096 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 150515 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 164966 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 101018 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 96844 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 100212 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66833 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78490 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

May 4, 11:54 PM • 18355 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 22292 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 13559 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 16921 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists

07:29 AM • 12083 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 23292 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 34665 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 164991 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 77422 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 107929 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 36 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 3598 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 4204 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 17765 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 35657 views
The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month - military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6120 views

The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month. The enemy has started using motorcycles, which are becoming the basis of their offensive tactics, gathering in large groups.

The number of Russian offensives on Pokrovsk has increased significantly in the last month - military

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the number of Russian attacks has actively increased over the past month. The enemy uses motorcycles, which have begun to become the basis of their offensive tactics. This was announced by the commander of the crew of unmanned aerial complexes OZBS SP "Typhoon" NGU with the call sign "Skif" on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The Pokrovsk direction is the hottest on the entire line of contact today. We see that the enemy, given the importance of this settlement, this region, resorts to new types of attacks. Therefore, today in Pokrovsk we see that the number of attacks has actively increased over the past month. Over the last day, there were more than 100 of them, and we, as part of the Defense Forces, the "Typhoon" special unit, are involved in repelling these attacks.

- said "Skif".

According to him, the enemy does use motorcycles, which have begun to become the basis of Russian offensive tactics.

"They actually gather in large groups, sometimes not large, and if earlier the basis of the offensive was a separate infantryman, who was not very mobile but inconspicuous, today such infantrymen, such units have become infantrymen on motorcycles. They are much faster, they are quite mobile, inconspicuous. If they gather in large groups, it is a very large force that requires high awareness and high training from all units," - said "Skif".

All entrances to Pokrovsk are controlled by Russian FPV drones - Head of the MBA 18.04.25, 10:29 • 5126 views

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and injure 30 more.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
