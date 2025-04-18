$41.380.17
President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list
10:59 AM • 9906 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and producers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 39286 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 42015 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 75655 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 30296 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 85336 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68390 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 152570 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88785 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90756 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Publications
Exclusives
All entrances to Pokrovsk are controlled by Russian FPV drones - Head of the MBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4040 views

According to the head of the CMA, the intensity of shelling in Pokrovsk is extremely high, all entrances are controlled by drones. The enemy is hunting people with FPV drones.

All entrances to Pokrovsk are controlled by Russian FPV drones - Head of the MBA

There are several entrances to Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, but they are all controlled by Russian FPV drones. Some quarters of the city are "strewn" with fiber optics. This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk MBA Serhiy Dobryak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Dobryak said that in Pokrovsk and in the entire community, the intensity of shelling has been extremely high in the last 2-2.5 months.

Currently, there are 2,155 people in the city. There are no families with children, but we have seen cases where irresponsible parents return to the city and then call: "save us"... There are several entrances to the city, but they are all controlled by FPV drones. Some areas of the city, quarters of the city are simply strewn, covered with fiber optics. The enemy does not stop and has been hunting ordinary people with FPV drones for several months

- said Dobryak.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and wound another 30.

On April 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated about 16 square kilometers of Donetsk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Unmanned aerial vehicle
