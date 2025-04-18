All entrances to Pokrovsk are controlled by Russian FPV drones - Head of the MBA

There are several entrances to Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, but they are all controlled by Russian FPV drones. Some quarters of the city are "strewn" with fiber optics. This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk MBA Serhiy Dobryak on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Dobryak said that in Pokrovsk and in the entire community, the intensity of shelling has been extremely high in the last 2-2.5 months.

Currently, there are 2,155 people in the city. There are no families with children, but we have seen cases where irresponsible parents return to the city and then call: "save us"... There are several entrances to the city, but they are all controlled by FPV drones. Some areas of the city, quarters of the city are simply strewn, covered with fiber optics. The enemy does not stop and has been hunting ordinary people with FPV drones for several months - said Dobryak.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that on April 17, the Russian army launched an offensive on Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to eliminate 115 units of enemy equipment, 200 occupiers and wound another 30.



On April 17, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that over the past weeks, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated about 16 square kilometers of Donetsk region.