Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy
04:24 PM • 20519 views

Japan will provide Ukraine with satellite images for intelligence - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2170 views

Japanese operator Q-shu University Institute will transfer geolocation images from satellites, including SAR radar images, to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. This is the first step of such a level of cooperation between Ukraine and Japan.

Japan will provide Ukraine with satellite images for intelligence - DeepState

The Japanese satellite operator Q-shu University Institute will provide the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (HUR MOU) with satellite geolocation images. This is reported by the analytical OSINT project DeepState, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Japan has agreed to provide Ukrainian military intelligence with satellite geospatial data, including radar images from SAR satellites.

This is the first step of such a level of cooperation on the part of Japan in history. The data is provided by the Japanese institute iQPS (Kyushu University’s Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space)

- DeepState said in a statement.

The agreement signed with the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense provides for the integration of iQPS systems into Ukrainian intelligence platforms; Supply of SAR data - images formed using synthetic aperture radar technology. iQPS already has 5 satellites in orbit, the next ones are planned to be launched by the end of 2026.

According to DeepState, Ukraine already has access to SAR images from:

Finland — Iceye.

Germany —SAR-Lupe, SARah.

Italy — Cosmo-SkyMed 1 and 2).

Now — Japan (iQPS).

Despite access to Pléiades Neo satellites from Airbus Group and extended rights to capture images on French CSO range satellites, Ukraine significantly lacks what the US provided, either directly or through access to commercial images from Maxar and BlackSky, obtained under contracts with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

"There is no European operator capable of providing optical satellite imagery at the level of the US and commercial offerings, whether in terms of available data during the day or the ability to access live streaming tools," analysts at the OSINT project added.

Let us remind you

Ukraine has gained access to European intelligence data, technologies and ammunition depots. The state also received licenses for the production of air defense systems and investments in the production of drones and missiles.

Ukraine and Japan signed a grant agreement for $58 million: where the money will go09.04.25, 19:15 • 10789 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

