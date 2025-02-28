Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState

Recently, the advance of enemy units has been recorded. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy continues offensive actions in several areas, in particular in the vicinity of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove.

Recall

According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 69 air strikes using 87 combat aircraft, more than 1,050 kamikaze strikes and fired more than 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

