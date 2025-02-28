Enemy advances near three settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Advancement of enemy units in the areas of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove was recorded.
Recently, the advance of enemy units has been recorded. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy continues offensive actions in several areas, in particular in the vicinity of Burlatske, Pryvilne and Sverdlikove.
Recall
According to the General Staff, the enemy launched 69 air strikes using 87 combat aircraft, more than 1,050 kamikaze strikes and fired more than 4,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.
