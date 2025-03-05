Defenders repelled attacks from the occupiers near two settlements - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy's offensive in the area of Zapadne and Uspenivka.
Defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area of Zapadne and Uspenivka. This is reported by DeepState, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
The Defense Forces pushed back the enemy near Zapadne and Uspenivka
Recall
Ukrainian soldiers continue to resolutely repel attempts by the enemy to advance deep into our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line.
For their part, the invaders carried out 40 airstrikes, using 59 KAB. In addition, the occupiers deployed 783 kamikaze drones to inflict damage and conducted 3828 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas.
