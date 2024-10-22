Invaders advance near Nelipivka, Kurakhove, Vodiane and Lysivka - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
DeepState reports on the enemy's advance in several localities. According to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements took place over the day, with 35 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.
The enemy advanced near Nelipivka, Kurakhove, Vodyane and in Lysivka. This is reported by DeepState, UNN.
Recall
According to the General Staff, 107 combat engagements took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day. However, most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy attacked 35 times in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasniy Yar, Promen, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka
