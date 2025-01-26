The enemy captured new territories: which settlements are under occupation - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops intensified their offensive in several directions and captured Vremivka and part of Velyka Novosilka. The enemy also advanced in the area of Toretske, Kotlyne, near Nadiyivka, Petropavlivka and Slovianka.
On the front line, enemy troops have intensified their offensive in several areas. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Details
As of now, Vremivka and parts of Velyka Novosilka have come under terrorist control. In addition, the enemy made advances in the area of Toretske, Kotlyne, near Nadiyivka, Petropavlivka and Slovianka.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that the intensification of hostilities was observed in eastern Ukraine: the enemy advanced in the area of Toretsk, Nadiyivka, Dachne and Sukhyi Yaliv.
