The enemy captured new territories: which settlements are under occupation - DeepState

On the front line, enemy troops have intensified their offensive in several areas. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

As of now, Vremivka and parts of Velyka Novosilka have come under terrorist control. In addition, the enemy made advances in the area of Toretske, Kotlyne, near Nadiyivka, Petropavlivka and Slovianka.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the intensification of hostilities was observed in eastern Ukraine: the enemy advanced in the area of Toretsk, Nadiyivka, Dachne and Sukhyi Yaliv.

