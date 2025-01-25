The enemy has become more active in the east: what is happening near Toretsk and other cities - DeepState

The enemy has become more active in eastern Ukraine. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Intensification of hostilities is observed in eastern Ukraine: the enemy advanced in the area of Toretsk, Nadiyivka, Dachne and Sukhy Yaliv.

Recall

The invaders launched one missile and 28 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and 37 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the occupiers engaged 423 kamikaze drones and fired over three thousand times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

