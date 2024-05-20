"Shahed" was destroyed in Odesa region at night, two more enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed the day before

In the south, 17 Shahed-type attack drones were destroyed overnight, including one in Odesa region, while 2 more Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the region yesterday, the South Operational Command reported on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy carried out another drone attack in the operational area of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed 17 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Of these, 16 were destroyed in Mykolaiv and 1 in Odesa regions - South Operational Command reported on Facebook.

In Mykolaiv region 16 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night, a woman was injured by the debris

Also in Odesa region, as reported, 2 Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones were shot down over the past day.

All 29 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night