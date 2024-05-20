"Shahed" was destroyed in Odesa region at night, two more enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed the day before

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60666 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103412 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150888 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247067 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173386 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164777 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62635 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100541 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32543 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43747 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36711 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210335 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236184 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223106 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60671 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36725 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43756 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112246 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113191 views
"Shahed" was destroyed in Odesa region at night, two more enemy reconnaissance drones were destroyed the day before

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18645 views

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 17 Shahed drones and 2 Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones in the south.

In the south, 17 Shahed-type attack drones were destroyed overnight, including one in Odesa region, while 2 more Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones were destroyed in the region yesterday, the South Operational Command reported on Monday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy carried out another drone attack in the operational area of the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces. The air defense of southern Ukraine destroyed 17 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Of these, 16 were destroyed in Mykolaiv and 1 in Odesa regions

- South Operational Command reported on Facebook.

In Mykolaiv region 16 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night, a woman was injured by the debris20.05.24, 08:26 • 21003 views

Also in Odesa region, as reported, 2 Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones were shot down over the past day.

All 29 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night20.05.24, 08:08 • 33774 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarUNN-Odesa
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
orlan-10Orlan-10
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

