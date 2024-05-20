In Mykolaiv region 16 "Shaheds" were destroyed at night, a woman was injured by the debris

On the night of May 20, 16 Shahed 131/136 drones were destroyed in Mykolaiv region, and a woman was burned as a result of a fire caused by falling debris, the head of Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim said on Monday, UNN reports.

On the night of May 20, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 16 Shahed 131/136 UAVs in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on social media.

According to him, in the morning, on May 20, around 04:00, in Mykolaiv district, as a result of the downing of an enemy UAV of the "Shahed-131/136" type, the roof and ceiling of a private household were damaged by debris.

There was also a fire, during the extinguishing of which the woman sustained bodily injuries in the form of burns, she was provided with outpatient medical care - said the head of the RMA.

Yesterday, on May 19, at 07:38 and 17:42, the water area of the Ochakivska community came under enemy artillery fire. Also yesterday, on May 19, at 21:33, the enemy sent a kamikaze FPV drone at the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties in both cases, Kim said.

All 29 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night