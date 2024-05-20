All 29 enemy "Shaheds" were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine at night

All of the 29 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine on the night of May 20, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of May 20, 2024, the occupiers attacked the Kharkiv region with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and used 29 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation. As a result of the air battle, all 29 Shaheds were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Lviv regions," Oleshchuk said on social media.

According to him, fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

In Odesa region, 20 "shaheds" were shot down at night: Kirper talks about the consequences of drone attack