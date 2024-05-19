In Odesa region, 20 "shaheds" were shot down at night: Kirper talks about the consequences of drone attack

On the night of May 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones. The falling debris caused damage to the infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Details

Kiper said that the Southern Air Defense Forces destroyed 20 "Shahed" militants.

An administrative building in Odesa district was damaged by falling debris. In Odesa, debris fell into the yard of a residential neighborhood. Fortunately, there were no casualties - summarized the head of the RMA.

In addition, in the morning, the Russians launched an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Odesa region, which was destroyed by our air defense forces.

Addendum

The Southern Defense Forces said that the combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted more than 6 hours. The military destroyed 24 drones in the South, including 20 in the skies over Odesa region, 3 in Kherson region, and 1 in Mykolaiv region.

Recall

On the night of May 19, the Defense Forces eliminated all 37 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine.