In Odesa region, 20 "shaheds" were shot down at night: Kirper talks about the consequences of drone attack

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Odesa region, 20 "shaheds" were shot down at night: Kirper talks about the consequences of drone attack

In Odesa region, 20 "shaheds" were shot down at night: Kirper talks about the consequences of drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26820 views

On the night of May 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones, but air defense forces destroyed 24 drones. However, the falling debris damaged an administrative building in Odesa district

On the night of May 19, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with kamikaze drones. The falling debris caused damage to the infrastructure. This was stated by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports .

Details 

Kiper said that the Southern Air Defense Forces destroyed 20 "Shahed" militants.

An administrative building in Odesa district was damaged by falling debris. In Odesa, debris fell into the yard of a residential neighborhood. Fortunately, there were no casualties 

- summarized the head of the RMA.

In addition, in the morning, the Russians launched an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Odesa region, which was destroyed by our air defense forces.

Addendum

The Southern Defense Forces said that the combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted more than 6 hours. The military destroyed 24 drones in the South, including 20 in the skies over Odesa region, 3 in Kherson region, and 1 in Mykolaiv region.

Recall

On the night of May 19, the Defense Forces eliminated all 37 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
orlan-10Orlan-10
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

