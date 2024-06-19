Probably "Iskander-M": the Russian Federation attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile in the evening

In the evening, the Russians once again attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile (probably "Iskander-M") from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by the Air Command "South", Reports UNN.

It is reported that during the day on June 19, 2024, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region and the Lancet strike drone in Kherson region.

"In the evening, the enemy once again attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile (probably Iskander-M) from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the report says.

Addition

Tonight it was reportedthat explosions were heard in the Odessa region against the background of an air alert.

The Russian army on the night of June 18 sent a cruise missile in the direction of the Odessa region.