Probably "Iskander-M": the Russian Federation attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile in the evening

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14635 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 140066 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138741 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152556 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207084 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243722 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150858 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370690 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183114 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149942 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 140030 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 119842 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138719 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 132427 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11080 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12401 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 16560 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17808 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 31045 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Probably "Iskander-M": the Russian Federation attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile in the evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24782 views

The Russians attacked the Odessa region with a ballistic missile from the occupied Crimea. In addition, during the day, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region and The Lancet strike drone in Kherson region.

Probably "Iskander-M": the Russian Federation attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile in the evening

In the evening, the Russians once again attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile (probably "Iskander-M") from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. This is reported by the Air Command "South", Reports UNN.

It is reported that during the day on June 19, 2024, the air defense of the south of Ukraine destroyed the Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in Mykolaiv region and the Lancet strike drone in Kherson region.

"In the evening, the enemy once again attacked the coastal zone of the Odessa region with a ballistic missile (probably Iskander-M) from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the report says.

Addition

Tonight it was reportedthat explosions were heard in the Odessa region against the background of an air alert.

The Russian army on the night of June 18 sent a cruise missile in the direction of the Odessa region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Orlan-10
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91