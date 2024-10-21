Over a week, more than 140 means of aerial reconnaissance and attack were destroyed
Over the past week, the air defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles. The destroyed UAVs include Shahed, Orlan, Lancet, Merlin and others.
Over the past week, the Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 141 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles, namely the following types of UAVs:
Shahed-131/136 - 111 units;
Orlan 10/30 - 7 units;
Zala - 10 units;
Supercam - 3 units;
“Lancet - 5 units;
“Merlin - 2 units;
“Lightning” - 3 units.
UNN reported that an enemy drone was destroyed in Mykolaiv region , no one was injured.
