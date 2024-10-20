SBU and GUR drones hit Russia's largest explosives plant - source
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian drones hit the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, which produces explosives and ammunition. The attack was carried out from a distance of 900 kilometers, the consequences are being clarified.
That night, drones from the SBU, the FSO, and the GUR struck the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is one of Russia's largest producers of industrial explosives and produces aircraft bombs, including KABs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense missile systems.
This was reported by UNN, citing sources in the SBU and intelligence.
Details
According to UNN sources, last night, drones of the SBU, the SSO and the GUR struck the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is under sanctions from the EU and the US, the UK, Japan and Switzerland, as the plant's products are used to wage war in Ukraine.
The plant is one of Russia's largest manufacturers of industrial explosives, transfer charges for the mining industry, perforating charges for the oil and gas industry, seismic and geophysical work. The company manufactures aerial bombs, including KABs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense missile systems. The plant's products are used by the Russian occupation army to carry out military aggression against Ukraine
Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community said that the facility was attacked by several dozen Ukrainian-made attack drones.
The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 900 kilometers.
According to reports in Russian telegram channels, the explosions in the area of the plant occurred around 4 am. Shortly afterward, local authorities claimed that Russian air defense had attempted to repel a kamikaze drone attack. After the explosions, a column of thick smoke appeared over the territory of the facility
The consequences of the damage are currently being clarified.
The SBU has worked to tighten sanctions against Sverdlov's plant. We added drone sanctions to economic sanctions, which have an immediate effect. Work on reducing the enemy's military capabilities will continue
Recall
At night in the Russian city of Bryansk, drones attacked the Kremniy EL plant, one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia, which, among other things, produces parts for Iskander missile systems.