SBU and GUR drones hit Russia's largest explosives plant - source

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 1546 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36137 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 140720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 189962 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118579 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352898 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177652 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147589 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196793 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125835 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 11653 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 10958 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 15448 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 23630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 17543 views
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 1546 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18134 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 36137 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96116 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 140720 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25938 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28304 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41925 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50200 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138620 views
SBU and GUR drones hit Russia's largest explosives plant - source

Kyiv • UNN

 21798 views

Ukrainian drones hit the Sverdlov plant in Dzerzhinsk, which produces explosives and ammunition. The attack was carried out from a distance of 900 kilometers, the consequences are being clarified.

SBU and GUR drones hit Russia's largest explosives plant - source

That night, drones from the SBU, the FSO, and the GUR struck the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is one of Russia's largest producers of industrial explosives and produces aircraft bombs, including KABs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense missile systems.

This was reported by UNN, citing sources in the SBU and intelligence.

Details

According to UNN sources, last night, drones of the SBU, the SSO and the GUR struck the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, which is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and is under sanctions from the EU and the US, the UK, Japan and Switzerland, as the plant's products are used to wage war in Ukraine.

The plant is one of Russia's largest manufacturers of industrial explosives, transfer charges for the mining industry, perforating charges for the oil and gas industry, seismic and geophysical work. The company manufactures aerial bombs, including KABs, warheads for anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for air defense missile systems. The plant's products are used by the Russian occupation army to carry out military aggression against Ukraine

- the source said.

Sources in the Ukrainian intelligence community said that the facility was attacked by several dozen Ukrainian-made attack drones.

The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 900 kilometers.

According to reports in Russian telegram channels, the explosions in the area of the plant occurred around 4 am. Shortly afterward, local authorities claimed that Russian air defense had attempted to repel a kamikaze drone attack. After the explosions, a column of thick smoke appeared over the territory of the facility

- an intelligence source said.

The consequences of the damage are currently being clarified.

The SBU has worked to tighten sanctions against Sverdlov's plant. We added drone sanctions to economic sanctions, which have an immediate effect. Work on reducing the enemy's military capabilities will continue

- an informed source in the SBU said.

Recall

At night in the Russian city of Bryansk, drones attacked the Kremniy EL plant, one of the largest microelectronics manufacturers in Russia, which, among other things, produces parts for Iskander missile systems. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Switzerland
European Union
9K720 Iskander
United Kingdom
Japan
United States
Ukraine
