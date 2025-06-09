$41.400.07
Damage to the "Progress" plant in Cheboksary: the CCD told about its importance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

The "Progress" plant, which produces components for the "Iskander" missile systems, has stopped working after the strike. They produced guidance systems, flight control and modules for missiles.

Damage to the "Progress" plant in Cheboksary: the CCD told about its importance

The Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the arrival at the Russian "Progress" plant in Cheboksary, where elements of military equipment that the enemy launches at our country were manufactured. The plant is ceasing operations.

This was reported by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

As of now, the Progress plant in Cheboksary is ceasing operations indefinitely. The Russians pretend that "everything was shot down"

- the message says.

Kovalenko noted that something unknown arrived at the Progress plant in Cheboksary, which is involved in the missile construction cycle, including Iskander.

It is there that electromechanical drives, hydraulic systems and control units are manufactured for heavy combat equipment - from self-propelled howitzers to Iskander missile systems. Without these components, the missiles will not be able to reach the target. "Progress" provides guidance, stabilization and flight control systems that are integrated into the strike platform at the assembly stage

- he said.

"Progress" manufactures "Comet" type modules - a Russian satellite navigation module that provides operation with GLONASS/GPS and has protection against signal jamming.

Such modules are used in: Iskander-M operational-tactical missiles, Kalibr-type cruise missiles, Kh-101, Kh-69, gliding aerial bombs (UMPC), Orlan-10 drones, Lancet, and new Shahed drones.

Very fat target

- added Kovalenko.

Let us remind you

At night, the Russian Federation complained about a drone attack, after explosions in the airport area in Bryansk, a fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region, and an attack on the Progress plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region, were reported.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian defense industry facility where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured - the capacities of AT "VNIIR-Progress" LLC "ABS Elektro", located in Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation. 

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarNews of the World
Kh-69
Kh-101
Kalibr (missile family)
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
9K720 Iskander
