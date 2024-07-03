$41.340.03
Air Forces: main direction of the enemy's morning attack was Dnipropetrovs'k region, one Iskander out of three, all the X-59 missiles and Shaheds launched by Russia were shot down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23108 views

In the morning, one Iskander-K missile out of three launched by Russian troops, all of the four enemy X-59 missiles and all of the five Shahed drones, as well as one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.

Air Forces: main direction of the enemy's morning attack was Dnipropetrovs'k region, one Iskander out of three, all the X-59 missiles and Shaheds launched by Russia were shot down

In the morning, one Iskander-K missile out of three launched by Russian troops, all of the four enemy X-59 missiles and all of the five Shahed drones, as well as one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

On the morning of July 3, 2024, the enemy struck with 3 Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles, 4 X-59 guided missiles and 5 Shahed strike UAVs. The main direction of the strike is Dnipropetrovs'k region. The Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down 11 air targets

- Oleshchuk said and listed them:
  • 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile; 
  • 4 X-59 guided missiles; 
  • 5 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136"; 
  • 1 UAV of the Orlan-10 division.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Mykola Oleshchuk
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Orlan-10
9K720 Iskander
