Air Forces: main direction of the enemy's morning attack was Dnipropetrovs'k region, one Iskander out of three, all the X-59 missiles and Shaheds launched by Russia were shot down

In the morning, one Iskander-K missile out of three launched by Russian troops, all of the four enemy X-59 missiles and all of the five Shahed drones, as well as one Orlan-10 drone were destroyed in the skies over Ukraine, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

On the morning of July 3, 2024, the enemy struck with 3 Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles, 4 X-59 guided missiles and 5 Shahed strike UAVs. The main direction of the strike is Dnipropetrovs'k region. The Air Force's anti-aircraft missile forces shot down 11 air targets - Oleshchuk said and listed them:

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

4 X-59 guided missiles;

5 attack UAVs "Shahed-131/136";

1 UAV of the Orlan-10 division.

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff