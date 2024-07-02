Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

There have been 136 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The Russian aggressor is trying to use the advantage in manpower and air support. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched one missile at the territory of Ukraine. In addition, terrorists carried out 41 air strikes, including 58 drones. In addition, the invaders used 457 kamikaze drones and conducted almost 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke six times with the support of aviation. The battle is still ongoing in Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to the information available at the moment, the enemy lost 144 people killed and wounded and 77 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the course of the day. In particular, a tank, two artillery systems, 10 vehicles, four control points and a fuel and lubricant depot were destroyed. In addition, three cannons, one MLRS, a tank, two vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged. The count is ongoing

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector ten times. They are concentrating their efforts near Synkivka, repelling five attacks and one more is ongoing. Moreover, two enemy's attempts to advance are being prevented by our troops near Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops 16 times in the vicinity of four different settlements over the day. Six firefights are currently ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Hrekivka and Terny. In addition, they attacked our positions in the vicinity of Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy tried five times to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne and Vyymka by assault. He was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka failed. At present, fighting is ongoing in three other locations in the areas of Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. the occupants attacked 24 times near Deliivka, Toretsk, Pivdenne, New York and Pivdenne. 15 engagements ended. Hostilities continue in nine other locations.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector. Here, during the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts - a total of 43 assault and offensive actions were carried out. The Russian occupants are most active in the area of Ocheretyne, from where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 31 attacks, and 12 more are ongoing, including near Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The occupants are losing a lot of manpower in the sector - today our troops killed and wounded over 350 enemy servicemen. At least 11 cannons and mortars were destroyed and damaged. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, 11 combat engagements were registered as of this time of day. The occupants tried to advance unsuccessfully in the areas of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Near Krasnohorivka, where the enemy is concentrating its efforts, five attacks have already been repelled, and combat operations continue.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, four enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro failed. No positions were lost.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Today, the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko should be recognized for their effective combat work, as they inflicted significant losses in manpower on the enemy. reported the General Staff.

