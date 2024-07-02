Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 63988 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 72038 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93418 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 174272 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 220170 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135824 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364162 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180649 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149047 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197635 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 63988 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 58853 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 72038 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73985 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 93418 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4578 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8342 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13647 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34932 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36724 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19537 views

136 combat engagements took place on the frontline since the beginning of the day, with the Russian aggressor trying to use its superiority in manpower and air support, according to the evening report of the General Staff.

Since the beginning of the day, 136 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

There have been 136 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The Russian aggressor is trying to use the advantage in manpower and air support. This was reported by the General Staff in the evening report, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched one missile at the territory of Ukraine. In addition, terrorists carried out 41 air strikes, including 58 drones. In addition, the invaders used 457 kamikaze drones and conducted almost 3,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Hlyboke six times with the support of aviation. The battle is still ongoing in Vovchansk. The situation is under control.

According to the information available at the moment, the enemy lost 144 people killed and wounded and 77 pieces of weapons and military equipment over the course of the day. In particular, a tank, two artillery systems, 10 vehicles, four control points and a fuel and lubricant depot were destroyed. In addition, three cannons, one MLRS, a tank, two vehicles and two units of special equipment were damaged. The count is ongoing

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk sector ten times. They are concentrating their efforts near Synkivka, repelling five attacks and one more is ongoing. Moreover, two enemy's attempts to advance are being prevented by our troops near Stelmakhivka.

In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops 16 times in the vicinity of four different settlements over the day. Six firefights are currently ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Hrekivka and Terny. In addition, they attacked our positions in the vicinity of Nevske and Makiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Siverskiy sector, the enemy tried five times to force our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne and Vyymka by assault. He was unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka failed. At present, fighting is ongoing in three other locations in the areas of Kalynivka, Ivanivske and Chasovyi Yar.

The situation in the Toretsk sector is tense. the occupants attacked 24 times near Deliivka, Toretsk, Pivdenne, New York and Pivdenne. 15 engagements ended. Hostilities continue in nine other locations.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector.  Here, during the day, the aggressor stepped up its efforts - a total of 43 assault and offensive actions were carried out. The Russian occupants are most active in the area of Ocheretyne, from where the enemy is trying to break into our combat formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 31 attacks, and 12 more are ongoing, including near Yevhenivka and Novooleksandrivka. The occupants are losing a lot of manpower in the sector - today our troops killed and wounded over 350 enemy servicemen. At least 11 cannons and mortars were destroyed and damaged. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, 11 combat engagements were registered as of this time of day. The occupants tried to advance unsuccessfully in the areas of Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. Near Krasnohorivka, where the enemy is concentrating its efforts, five attacks have already been repelled, and combat operations continue.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, four enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro failed. No positions were lost.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Today, the soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko should be recognized for their effective combat work, as they inflicted significant losses in manpower on the enemy.

reported the General Staff.

General Staff: 117 combat engagements took place in the frontline. Intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector29.06.24, 22:57 • 48990 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40